Brett Pitman is still hitting the headlines in non-league after scoring a 16-minute hat-trick on debut for his new side Dorchester Town.

The 37-year-old penned a deal until the end of the campaign with the Magpies, who operate in the Southern League premier division. Pitman was recruited to help his new side in their crucial run-in as they bid to maintain their play-off spot in the seventh tier of English football.

After arriving at The Avenue 24 hours earlier, the experienced operator, who netted 62 goals last season for AFC Shaftesbury, started on the bench for Tom Killick’s men as they welcomed bottom-of-the-table Marlow on Saturday.

Pitman was introduced into the action on 61 minutes with Dorchester 3-0 ahead. However, it took the goal-scoring sensation just 16 minutes to appear on the scoresheet before wrapping up his hat-trick on the 93rd minute. Despite his age, there’s still no doubting the formidable frontman’s eye for goal as he continues to impress in non-league.

Boss Killick described Pitman’s debut as a ‘fairytale’ with his men picking up their second win in six games to reignite their play-off hopes.

Speaking to Dorset Echo, he said: ‘It was just fairytale stuff, really. He’s not out there to cover every blade of grass, he’s not out there to be chasing down defenders. He’s out there to be a killer in the penalty area. That’s what he showed.

‘He’s also here to help Shaq (Gwengwe) and Olaf (Koszela), he worked with them on Thursday.I already feel that there’s going to be a relationship which can be beneficial for Shaq and Olaf.

‘Having the experience he’s got when we’re coming into a tense situation where we’re fighting to get into those play-offs, just to have someone with his experience and professional background, knowledge of big occasions, is always going to help you. He just showed what he’s all about.’

Formidable Pitman still scoring after Pompey days

With Pitman still hitting the headlines, there’s still no sign of the boots being hung up just yet as his outstanding goal-scoring career continues.

Brett Pitman won the EFL Trophy with Pompey in 2019. Picture: Joe Pepler | PinPep Media / Joe Pepler

His debut on Saturday represented the Jersy-born hitman’s fourth club this season after appearing for Baffin Milton Rovers, Shaftesbury and Portchester earlier in the campaign.

In Dorchester’s bid for a top six spot, who better to call upon than a man who appeared for Bournemouth, Ipswich, Pompey and Swindon during an impressive EFL career.

Pitman arrived at Fratton Park in 2018 and scored 25 goals in his maiden campaign before going on to total 42 goals in 99 appearances in all competitions for the Blues, which included EFL Trophy glory against Sunderland at Wembley in 2019.

