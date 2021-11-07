Favourite Pompey defenders vote: Here's the quarter-final draw

Matt Taylor defeated Jimmy Dickinson in the last 16 of the 'who's your favourite Pompey defender?' tournament / Picture: Getty

It's one of four ties that will be the subject of a Twitter poll (on the @stevebone1 Twitter timeline) starting today (Sunday) and running for 24 hours.

Now we're down to the last eight we're left with only defenders that have played a big part in Pompey' s life and success in recent times.

Other than that Blake v De Zeeuw match-up the other ties are;

Ricardo Rocha is through to the last eight / Picture: Getty

Dejan Stefanovic v Matt Clarke

Linvoy Primus v Matt Taylor

Ricardo Rocha v Sol Campbell

There are tough choices to be made - as there have been already in a tournament which started with 50 names.

Dejan Stefanovic

After Thursday's round of 16, this unofficial, unscienttific tournament bid farewell to Jimmy Dickinson, Jason Pearce, Jack Whatmough, Andy Awford, Nadir Belhadj, Kit Symons, Sean Raggett or Gianluca Festa.

The semi-finals and final will follow later in the week.

In the last-16 round, more than 4,000 votes were cast, with each poll getting more than 500 cast.

Here's how the voting went:

Noel Blake

Matt Taylor 63.2% beat Jimmy Dickinson 36.8%

Arjan De Zeeuw 87.2% beat Jason Pearce 12.8%

Sol Campbell 59.7% beat Jack Whatmough 40.3%

Ricardo Rocha 77.2% beat Andy Awford 22.8%

Sol Campbell

Matt Clarke 78.5% beat Nadir Belhadj 21.5%

Noel Blake 64.8% beat Sean Raggett 35.2%

Dejan Stefanovic 58.5% beat Kit Symons 41.5%

Linvoy Primus 95.4% beat Gianluca Festa 4.6%

Arjan De Zeeuw

Matt Clarke