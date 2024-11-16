Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Andy Cullen has spoken of the disappointment of losing out on Alex Robertson this summer.

And the Blues chief has stressed the importance of maintaining a pragmatic air to recruitment, after also missing out on Abu Kamara in the last transfer window.

Cullen has revealed that Pompey had not only agreed a fee with Manchester City for Robertson, but personal terms had also been settled with the classy midfielder.

The 21-year-old moved to the Bluebirds, however, reportedly for an initial £1m rising to £3m on a four-year deal.

Mousinho said in August he was comfortable Pompey had done all they could to land Robertson, with the figures involved territory he’d not seen previously since assuming his position as head coach.

A Kamara deal was also explored with Norwich City, with a number of sides on the trail of the Londoner after his successful Fratton stay.

Most Pompey fans were understanding of the situation, however, with Hull reportedly stumping up a reported £4.5m to get the move over the line.

Cullen has now detailed the club’s position over the pursuit of both players, as Pompey were forced to look elsewhere to recruit.

He said: ‘Yes, we would have loved to have both Abu and Alex in the building.

‘We had an offer accepted by Manchester City and terms (agreed) with Alex as well.

‘But Alex chose, as is his prerogative, that he wanted to go to Cardiff. That’s absolutely fine, though it was to our disappointment.

‘With Abu, there was a significant transfer fee paid by Hull City.

‘Ultimately we have to make those judgments and it’s about being sensible as well.

‘We would have loved Abu to come in but we’ve gone out, reappraised and brought in alternatives in a number of positions.’