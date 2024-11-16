Fee agreed, terms agreed: Portsmouth chief’s Alex Robertson revelation as he talks losing midfielder to Cardiff City and Abu Kamara to Hull City
And the Blues chief has stressed the importance of maintaining a pragmatic air to recruitment, after also missing out on Abu Kamara in the last transfer window.
Cullen has revealed that Pompey had not only agreed a fee with Manchester City for Robertson, but personal terms had also been settled with the classy midfielder.
That was before the League One title winner opted to link up with Cardiff, instead of returning to Fratton Park after his outstanding loan stay last summer.
John Mousinho, like Pompey fans, was left hugely disappointed by not being able to bring in Robertson, after the Aussie made a huge impression at PO4 last term.
The 21-year-old moved to the Bluebirds, however, reportedly for an initial £1m rising to £3m on a four-year deal.
Mousinho said in August he was comfortable Pompey had done all they could to land Robertson, with the figures involved territory he’d not seen previously since assuming his position as head coach.
A Kamara deal was also explored with Norwich City, with a number of sides on the trail of the Londoner after his successful Fratton stay.
Most Pompey fans were understanding of the situation, however, with Hull reportedly stumping up a reported £4.5m to get the move over the line.
Cullen has now detailed the club’s position over the pursuit of both players, as Pompey were forced to look elsewhere to recruit.
He said: ‘Yes, we would have loved to have both Abu and Alex in the building.
‘We had an offer accepted by Manchester City and terms (agreed) with Alex as well.
‘But Alex chose, as is his prerogative, that he wanted to go to Cardiff. That’s absolutely fine, though it was to our disappointment.
‘With Abu, there was a significant transfer fee paid by Hull City.
‘Ultimately we have to make those judgments and it’s about being sensible as well.
‘We would have loved Abu to come in but we’ve gone out, reappraised and brought in alternatives in a number of positions.’
