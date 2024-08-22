Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

John Mousinho admitted Pompey’s interest in Abu Kamara remains stagnant after his Norwich City transfer request.

And The News understands it’s currently looking unlikely a deal will be agreed for the League One title winner to return to Fratton Park in this window.

Word of Kamara looking to move on from Carrow Road has stirred hope among Blues fans the 21-year-old could agree a permanent move to PO4, after excelling on loan last term.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Portsmouth FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Hull City are being strongly touted with interest in the Londoner, with a swathe of clubs such as Stoke, Leicester and Southampton also linked with Kamara.

The man who bagged 10 goals in 52 appearances for Pompey last term would certainly be open to the prospect of a Fratton return.

The financial package it would take to prise Kamara from the Canaries along with convincing the winger’s parent club to sell, are the clearest boundaries to a move being agreed

Kamara has a year remaining on his existing Norwich deal, though they also have an option to extend that agreement by 12 months.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Even with the exciting talent featuring on the bench in the league so far under new boss Johannes Hoff Thorup, they aren't believed to be looking to move Kamara on.

Pompey are certain to be across developments, however, and have built a good relationship with their Championship rivals as they handled their asset with care last season.

The Blues took their summer additions to 11 this week, with midfielder Abdoulaye Kamara arriving from Borussia Dortmund and keeper Nicolas Schmid joining from Austrian side BW Linz.

Mousinho has stated he doesn’t expect any further additions before Saturday’s trip to Middlesbrough, but does anticipate a busy window finale.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

With Kamara, however, things haven’t moved any close to him arriving at PO4.

Mousinho said: ‘It’s the same spot, it’s the same spot with Abu.

‘I know he’s contracted at Norwich but we don’t mind speaking about him because he was here last year.

‘We’re in exactly the same position with Abu as last week, there’s been no movement on that.’