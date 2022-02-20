As it stands, Danny Cowley’s men have four midweek fixtures from now until the season concludes at Sheffield Wednesday on April 30.

In addition, they are in action over the Easter weekend, with a Good Friday clash against Lincoln (April 15) and trip to Morecambe (Monday, April 18).

That leaves three potential dates to play Crewe – March 8, April 5 or April 12.

Elsewhere, the trip to Bolton (Saturday, March 26) coincides with an international weekend and could be rescheduled, with Joe Morrell, Gavin Bazunu and Ronan Curtis in the frame for call-ups.

In the case of the Republic of Ireland, they have matches on March 26 and Tuesday, March 29. With call-ups counting the preceding week, Pompey would also be unable to play on Tuesday, March 22.

Meanwhile, the visit of Rotherham on Saturday, April 2 is also in doubt.

Pompey's League One encounter at Gresty Road on Saturday was called off an hour before kick-off. Picture: Daniel Chesterton/PinPep

The Millers take on League Two Hartlepool in the Papa John’s Trophy semi-final on March 9 – with the final fixed for Sunday, April 3.

Basically, should they qualify for Wembley, Rotherham’s clash with Pompey must be rearranged.

It’s worth noting that Wigan may also reach that final, with a semi-final against Sutton United, thereby vacating that same April 2 date – when they are meant to face, coincidentally, Bolton.

Potentially, it Rotherham come up against Wigan in the Wembley final, Pompey and Bolton could instead meet on Saturday, April 2.

Alternatively, Tuesday, April 5, is vacant and able to stage potential rearranged matches against either Rotherham or Bolton.

There is one more solution – the busy Easter programme.

Pompey could attempt to play on the Tuesday evening (April 12), as well as Friday (Lincoln) and Monday (Morecambe), with Rotherham and Bolton again under consideration.

Overall, Cowley’s men have 70 days to fit in 18 matches during this slightly shortened League One season.

Their next game is at Shrewsbury on Tuesday night, yet, ominously, the Shrews’ home clash with Morecambe was also postponed on Saturday, due to a waterlogged pitch.

Should that again fall foul for Pompey’s visit, the fixture headache will become even more excruciating.

Non-Saturday games: Shrewsbury (Feb 22), Oxford United (March 1), Plymouth (March 15), Lincoln (Friday, April 15), Morecambe (Monday, April 18), Wigan (April 26).

