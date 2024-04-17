Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Conor Shaughnessy admitted his title winner is a moment he’ll forever savour as he became an all-time Fratton great.

And the Irishman called on the people of Portsmouth to let the celebrations roll on after delivering the League One crown to them.

Shaughnessy’s 89th-minute winner ensured the Blues went up as League One champions, with a 3-2 win over Barnsley at Fratton Park.

It ensures Pompey will return to English football’s second tier after a 12-year absence, as they finally leave League One at the seventh time of asking.

Of course, it proved far from straightforward as John Mousinho’s side twice fell behind in front of a crowd of 19,960, before Shaughnessy’s bullet header won it in the 89th minute.

The moment crowns an incredible season for the 27-year-old, after being named in the EFL League One team of the season after a term of outstanding form.

Shaughnessy said: ‘This is what you dream of as a footballer. This is what you dream of as a kid growing up - these are the nights we’ve worked hard for.

‘To have the opportunity to win the league at Fratton Park with two games to go and then seal it with the winner in the last few minutes, it’s something that will stay with me forever.

‘Marlon (Pack) said to me: “you’re a legend now”. I can’t get my head around it, it will take a few days to sink in.

‘I’ve been saying for a few weeks I want one more goal, because it’s been a while now. There’s no better time or place to get it.

‘We’ll enjoy tonight now and tomorrow - and the day after that! Let’s celebrate as a city and enjoy ourselves now.’

Shaughnessy’s decisive goal was the catalyst for exultant scenes as players and fans came together in celebration on the final whistle, in a glorious pitch invasion.

The former Leeds man stated he’s never witnessed such scenes in his life before.

Shaughnessy added: ‘I’ve never seen anything like it. You can see what it means to the people of Portsmouth.

‘That’s what we wanted at the start of the season. It’s been a long time coming but we’ve been the best team all season long.

‘We’ve stayed at the top for over 200 hundred days. It’s something we deserve as a group, we have the best manager in the league and the best group of players put together by (sporting director) Rich Hughes and the gaffer.