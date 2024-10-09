Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Pompey have pencilled in a behind-closed-doors friendly during the international break.

Sign up to our Portsmouth FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

John Mousinho wants his fringe players to gain precious match minutes before the Blues’ return to action at QPR on October 19.

Friday is earmarked as a potential date to stage the fixture, which is likely to be held at their Copnor Road training ground, although the opposition is still being finalised.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

And with the likes of Owen Moxon desperately short of match action since August, a Friday game offers a great opportunity for him to impress.

Owen Moxon is expected to be handed a chance to impress in a possible Pompey friendly on Friday. Picture: Jason Brown/ProSportsImages

Mousinho told The News: ‘We are thinking about having a friendly on Friday, but it hasn’t been confirmed yet.

‘It’s to give minutes to the lads. We’ve got a lot of players who need the minutes and players who could do with it. It gives us the chance to work on a few bits.’

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Read More Two injuries and nine games out: The agony of luckless Portsmouth title hero as Fratton Park curse follows him

Also out of favour at present is Jordan Archer, who has been relegated to third-choice goalkeeper since the arrival of Nicolas Schmid at the end of the transfer window.

However, the summer recruit from QPR has still to make his Pompey debut, after being unused from the bench in five matches in all competitions this term.