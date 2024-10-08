Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

While it has been an underwhelming return to the Championship so far for Pompey, one of their title heroes is also experiencing an inauspicious start to life in new surroundings.

Sign up to our Portsmouth FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

That decision - along with the release of Joe Rafferty - was criticised by many of the Fratton faithful following the pair’s pivotal presence in a memorable League One promotion season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, within weeks, Raggett and Rafferty had both joined Rotherham, now back in League One and under the management of Steve Evans.

Sean Raggett in action for Rotherham United at Exeter City. Picture: Jim Brailsford

Yet for Raggett, it has been a tough beginning with the Millers, having featured just three times so far this season following frustrating injury issues.

After starting their opening two matches against Exeter and Crew, the powerful defender suffered a twisted knee and was absent for their next six games.

Upon his return, he featured once more, in a 2-0 defeat to Birmingham, before twisting his other knee in training after landing awkwardly while practising heading, according to Evans.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

That has subsequently kept him out of another three matches, ensuring he has missed nine fixtures for his new club by early October.

Certainly the 30-year-old doesn’t have an injury history in recent times, particularly while at Pompey after arriving in the summer of 2019.

Indeed, he missed just one match last season - away at Barnsley in September 2023 - when he injured his foot while warming-up before the Derby game.

Considering how the squad was so injury-ravaged last term, he was actually one of the few who escaped, along with Will Norris, Conor Shaughnessy and Abu Kamara.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Overall, Raggett made 239 appearances and scored 17 goals while at Pompey, and also claimed The News/Sports Mail Player of the Season in 2021-22.

However, despite his low-key start at Rotherham, he is expected to return to action on Saturday for the trip to Peterborough.

Meanwhile, Rafferty has also suffered injury early in his New York Stadium career, although is now back in Evans’ starting XI.

A groin injury sidelined the right-back following his debut against Exeter on the opening day of the season, ruling him out for six matches.

However, after returning in a 1-1 draw at Charlton last month and started the Millers’ last six matches as they bid to climb the table following a disappointing start which has left them 17th.