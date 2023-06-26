News you can trust since 1877
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Met Police issue urgent advice as 999 calls fail to connect
Stephen Lawrence murder: BBC names new suspect
Sarah Ferguson diagnosed with breast cancer
Glastonbury 2023: Man dies at music festival
Glastonbury 2023: Star of the show is a woman whose name we don’t know
World’s ugliest dog crowned at ceremony in California

Former Arsenal defender among Portsmouth first-team squad members to report back for pre-season training after injury nightmare

Zak Swanson was among the Pompey players who reported back for pre-season training today.
By Mark McMahon
Published 26th Jun 2023, 18:00 BST- 2 min read

The former Arsenal youngster featured 26 times for the Blues last term – his maiden season at senior level, following his move from the Gunners’ youth ranks for an undisclosed fee last summer.

Yet the defender’s debut campaign was unfortunately cut short by a groin strain he picked up in January, which meant the right-back missed Pompey’s final 20 games of the season.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

It also restricted him to just three appearances under head coach John Mousinho, following his appointment the same month.

Most Popular

That gave the previously-injured Joe Rafferty the opportunity to cushion the blow of losing Swanson – an opportunity he impressively grasped with both hands.

Now both are back on the training pitch together, with the former Gunner taking part in pre-season’s opening day as the first-team squad made their return to the club’s Hilsea training based refreshed and ready to go for the season ahead.

It will be interesting to see how that battle for the Blues’ right full-back role takes shape over the weeks and months that follow.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

However, it will be a similar scenario right across the group, with Mousinho and sporting director Rich Hughes refreshing their options with six new arrivals to date.

Zak Swanson Picture: Rogan/Fever PitchZak Swanson Picture: Rogan/Fever Pitch
Zak Swanson Picture: Rogan/Fever Pitch

All six – Will Norris, Conor Shaughnessy, Christian Saydee, Terry Devlin, Anthony Scully and Ben Stevenson – also checked in as the Blues got down to business ahead of another arduous season.

Also spotted amongst the group, via the club’s tweets, were last season’s top scorer Colby Bishop, Marlon Pack, Sean Raggett, Ryley Towler, Connor Ogilvie, Tom Lowery, Josh Oluwayemi, Denver Hume, Toby Steward, Harry Jewitt-White, Haji Mnoga and Liam Vincent.

In fact, the only ones not seen were Joe Morrell and Paddy Lane – but they might have been excused given their recent international commitments with Wales and Northern Ireland respectively.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Pompey have a week of training at home before jetting off to Spain for a warm-weather training camp on Sunday. When on the continent, they will face Gibraltar outfit Europa FC in a warm-up game on Thursday, July 6, at the Estadio Jose Burgos De Quintana in Malaga.

The first of their five home-soil friendlies will be against Bognor at Nyewood Lane on Tuesday, July 11, before the Blues kick off the 2023-24 season with a home game against Bristol Rovers on Saturday, August 5.

Related topics:BluesArsenalPortsmouthJohn Mousinho