Former Barnsley star Neil Redfearn has hit out at Michael Duff after he left the Tykes to take charge at Championship club Swansea City.

Former Northern Ireland international Michael Duff is the new manager of Swansea

The 24-times capped former Northern Ireland international was named as Barnsley last summer following his departure from Cheltenham Town and led his side the League One play-off final during what has proven to be his only season in charge of the club. A dramatic Wembley defeat against Sheffield Wednesday ensured the Tykes will spend next season alongside Portsmouth in the third tier - but Duff will test himself in the Championship after replacing new Southampton manager Russell Martin at Swansea.

Responding to a comment from Duff made suggesting his move was about the Swans and ‘getting a team to win by playing attractive football’, Redfearn tweeted: “Missed out on the easy bit, getting Barnsley out of League One (too good for League One - struggle in the Championship) and choked at Wembley versus a very average Sheffield Wednesday, so good luck Swans back to being average.”

Royals eye move for former Manchester United and Watford defender

Reading face competition from Championship club Ipswich Town as the Royals look to sign defender Craig Cathcart ahead of their return to League One.

Craig Cathcart following Saturday’s final whistle. Pic by PressEye Ltd.

The former Manchester United centre-back left Watford last week when his contract came to a close and the Sunday Mirror have suggested he has several options available as he seeks a new club. The Royals are set to appoint former Southampton interim manager Ruben Selles as their new boss and one of his first moves will be to try and add Cathcart to his squad over the coming weeks.