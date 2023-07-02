News you can trust since 1877
Ten League One free agents available as Portsmouth continue preparations for new season - gallery

There are some eye-catching options available should John Mousinho wish to add more new faces to his Portsmouth squad.

By Mark Carruthers
Published 2nd Jul 2023, 18:50 BST

It has already been a hectic summer at Fratton Park as John Mousinho continues to add to his Portsmouth squad ahead of the new League One season.

Australian striker Kusini Yengi became Pompey’s ninth summer signing on Sunday morning as he followed former Cardiff City winger Gavin Whyte in putting pen to paper to join Mousinho’s ranks over the weekend. The duo follow Will Norris, Conor Shaughnessy, Terry Devlin, Anthony Scully, Christian Saydee, Ben Stevenson and Jack Sparkes as part of a Portsmouth squad that will hope to move on from an underwhelming year and challenge for promotion during the upcoming season.

Where Mousinho turns next remains to be seen but there are a number of free agents that are available if he wants to continue his impressive work strengthening his squad. The News has found ten players that would be available after their contracts at their form clubs came to a close.

The Angola international has left Reading and is said to be attracting interest from several clubs.

1. Lucas Joao

The Angola international has left Reading and is said to be attracting interest from several clubs. Photo: Clive Rose/Getty Images

The former Blackburn Rovers and Watford full-back is searching for a new club following his departure from Wigan Athletic.

2. Ryan Nyambe

The former Blackburn Rovers and Watford full-back is searching for a new club following his departure from Wigan Athletic. Photo: Gareth Copley/Getty Images

The former England Under-21 international helped Ipswich Town to promotion last season but is now without a club.

3. Tom Carroll

The former England Under-21 international helped Ipswich Town to promotion last season but is now without a club. Photo: Alex Davidson

The 30-year-old is leaving Reading after seven years at the club and will offer his new club plenty of experience.

4. Liam Moore

The 30-year-old is leaving Reading after seven years at the club and will offer his new club plenty of experience. Photo: Luke Walker/Getty Images

