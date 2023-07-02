There are some eye-catching options available should John Mousinho wish to add more new faces to his Portsmouth squad.

It has already been a hectic summer at Fratton Park as John Mousinho continues to add to his Portsmouth squad ahead of the new League One season.

Australian striker Kusini Yengi became Pompey’s ninth summer signing on Sunday morning as he followed former Cardiff City winger Gavin Whyte in putting pen to paper to join Mousinho’s ranks over the weekend. The duo follow Will Norris, Conor Shaughnessy, Terry Devlin, Anthony Scully, Christian Saydee, Ben Stevenson and Jack Sparkes as part of a Portsmouth squad that will hope to move on from an underwhelming year and challenge for promotion during the upcoming season.

Where Mousinho turns next remains to be seen but there are a number of free agents that are available if he wants to continue his impressive work strengthening his squad. The News has found ten players that would be available after their contracts at their form clubs came to a close.

1 . Lucas Joao The Angola international has left Reading and is said to be attracting interest from several clubs. Photo: Clive Rose/Getty Images Photo Sales

2 . Ryan Nyambe The former Blackburn Rovers and Watford full-back is searching for a new club following his departure from Wigan Athletic. Photo: Gareth Copley/Getty Images Photo Sales

3 . Tom Carroll The former England Under-21 international helped Ipswich Town to promotion last season but is now without a club. Photo: Alex Davidson Photo Sales

4 . Liam Moore The 30-year-old is leaving Reading after seven years at the club and will offer his new club plenty of experience. Photo: Luke Walker/Getty Images Photo Sales