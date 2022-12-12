The Irishman also insisted he wouldn’t have any regrets if he was to depart Fratton Park before or in the summer, having given his all for the club.

The 26-year-old will enter the final six months of his current deal in the new year.

Arriving in 2018 from League of Ireland Derry City, Curtis is now in to his fifth season on the south coast and is currently the longest serving member in Danny Cowley’s squad.

This has also seen him eclipse the likes of Yakubu and Brett Pitman to become the club’s record 21st century goalscorer, with 56 goals in 214 appearances for the Blues.

But despite that record, the Republic of Ireland international’s Pompey future remains in doubt.

The Blues were open to offers for Curtis in the summer as he entered the final year of his existing deal.

Now, as the clock continues to tick down on a potential Blues exit, the winger has revealed nothing has been forthcoming from the club.

As a result, he’s bracing himself for a potential departure next year while continuing to focus on helping Pompey achieve promotion – something he would still love to achieve,

Curtis told The News: ‘The club hasn't come to me with anything yet.

‘Whatever they decide to do it’s up to them, whether they want to get rid of me or keep me.

‘I’ll leave that to my agent on the side and I’ll just focus on my football because I’m here at Pompey and that’s the main thing.

‘We’ll play it by ear. We’ll see what happens and see what the club comes back with, whether they do or if they don’t, but it’s up to themselves.

‘If I was to leave I wouldn’t say I’d go with regret. League One is a tough league to get out of with the amount of games you play and the cup competitions you play in.

‘I wouldn’t have regret because I’ve loved my time here at Pompey.

‘if it does come to an end in the summer, I can look back and be proud of what I’ve achieved at this club and what I have done for the team.

‘If there was a chance to win promotion with Pompey and play in the Championship then I would want to stay.’

With Curtis entering the final six months of his current contract, the winger can open talks with clubs from abroad.

There was talk of interest from the continent in the summer and Scotland – specifically Hibs – along with links with to Blackburn, Derby and Preston.

However, Curtis has insisted he wants to remain in England if he was to move elsewhere.

‘I don’t want to go abroad yet,’ he added.

