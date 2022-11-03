The centre-back was one of the casualties from Pompey’s disappointing 3-0 defeat against Charlton more than a fortnight ago.

This has seen the 34-year-old absent from the starting XI for the Blues’ last three League One outings, with Clark Robertson partnering Sean Raggett in the heart of defence.

After joining four days before the season started, Morrison cemented his place alongside Raggett in the backline, with the pair Cowley’s favoured choice for the opening 12 games of the campaign.

But, following his omission from the side, the ex-Reading man has been reduced to three substitute appearances in the league since the loss at The Valley.

However, the experienced centre-half is biding his time for when the opportunity eventually presents itself.

Morrison told The News: ‘As a team, we’ve probably not broken down and got enough wins at home and have too many draws.

‘That’s why we find ourselves off the chase for the automatics, because we’ve not turned those home draws into wins.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Michael Morrison is remaining relaxed about his current absence from Pompey's starting XI despite being omitted following their defeat to Charlton.

‘Although I think we’ve been in charge of the games, we haven’t quite been ruthless in the box and that’s why we’re in the play-offs and not near the automatics. We’re trying to rectify that and working really hard.

‘From a personal point of view, I was one of the casualties from the Charlton game and I have to bide my time and wait for the opportunity.

‘Hopefully I’ll play Friday so that will be two starts in row and to show that I’m ready and waiting.

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘It’s difficult because you’re expected to win a lot of games and it’s always difficult to get into the team. There’s lots of competition here and there’s some very good players and that’s all over the pitch not just at centre-half.

‘I’ve been in football long enough to know that things come up.

Morrison played 45 minutes in Tuesday night’s 1-1 draw with AFC Wimbledon in the Papa John’s Trophy as the Blues qualified for the knock-out stage.

And with Raggett struggling with a back problem, his first-team opportunities could well come sooner rather than later.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The former Sheffield Wednesay an added: ‘Obviously, Raggs is suffering a bit with his back so hopefully I can capitalise on that.