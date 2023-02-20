Sean Raggett believes he hasn't met his own high expectations this season.

But the centre-back is adamant there is more to come from him as he continues to develop under John Mousinho.

The 29-year-old has faced plenty of criticism from sections of the Fratton faithful in recent weeks, following the head coach’s appointment.

Yet, Raggett recently revealed he is unfazed by noise on social media as he looks to reignite his form seen in recent years.

Nonetheless, the former Lincoln ace has featured 38 times in all competitions for Pompey this term and has helped the Blues keep four clean sheets since Mousinho’s arrival.

It comes after an impressive campaign last term, which saw the defender miss just one league game for the Blues.

This saw Raggett awarded The News/Sports Mail’s Player of the Season accolade and would later pen fresh terms, keeping him at Fratton Park until the summer of 2024.

But by his own admission, the centre-back has admitted he has failed to meet his high expectations this season.

‘I’ve been disappointed,’ he told The News.

‘This season I’ve played well but then had a bad game after that, which has been frustrating.

‘I’m working hard to play as best as I can every game.

‘We’ve got a new manager, a fresh way of playing so it’s going to take time for me to develop to how he wants me to play.

‘Things came up against Lincoln, where it might not click but the more time I spend working on everything, the better it will get.

‘It’s just natural and it will take time.’

Raggett has been an ever-present in the heart of Pompey’s defence in recent years, initially arriving on loan from Norwich in 2019.

The defender’s stay at Fratton Park would be made permanent 12-months later as he continued to thrive with the Blues.