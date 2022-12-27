But admitted he used it as an extra incentive to regain his place in the starting XI against Exeter on Boxing Day.

The ever-present central defender was surprisingly left out of the Blues’ side, who were defeated 2-0 by the Dons 10 days ago.

It was a call the head coach claimed was for tactical reasons, which saw Connor Ogilvie partner Clark Robertson and Michael Morrison in the back three.

Indeed, it was the first time this season Raggett wasn’t named in the starting outfit, with the 28-year-old Danny Cowley’s go to man in defence under his tenure.

In fact, the centre-back had started 44 consecutive league matches, with his previous absence coming against Gillingham last term through suspension.

However, with illness sidelining Ogilvie against Exeter on Monday, the former Lincoln man kept a clean sheet on his return to the side at St James Park.

Raggett insisted he used his axing from the starting XI as extra motivation to regain his spot at the heart of the defence.

Sean Raggett.

He told The News: I was disappointed to be dropped, I wanted to be out there playing with the boys.

‘I’ve played a lot of games since I’ve come here. It was disappointing for sure but I wanted to get back into the team against Exeter.

‘I’d like to think I’m quite strong now mentally. I’m 28-years-old now, maybe when I was a bit young it would be the type of thing to affect me.

‘I’m just more lucky to get back in the side and prove people wrong.

‘It was good to get a clean sheet and come back into the side but ultimately we need to start picking up three points.’

Raggett arrived at Fratton Park in 2019, initially on a year-long loan from Norwich, before penning a permanent deal 12-months later.

During his three years on the south coast, the defender has amassed 167 outings for the Blues in all competitions, solidifying his place in the back line.

