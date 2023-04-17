Punters are tipping the former Pompey boss to make a return to the game at Vale Park after their decision to part company with Darrell Clarke on Monday morning.

Clark, who guided the Staffordshire outfit back to League One last season, was sacked after Port Vale’s 3-2 defeat at Lincoln on Saturday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The loss was their fourth in seven games, with the other three in that period draws – including the 2-2 stalemate with Pompey on March 25.

It’s a sequence of results that has seen Vale drop to 18th in the table.

Clark was linked with the Pompey job in January, following the Blues’ decision to part company with Cowley.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Now it’s the former Huddersfield and Lincoln man who is being earmarked for a new job.

He’s currently the 4-1 favourite to land the position at The Valiants with BetVictor. Yet other familiar names have been touted for the role as well.

Danny Cowley lost his job at Pompey back in January Picture: Alex Morton/Getty Images

Karl Robinson, who was recently sacked by Oxford, is also hotly fancied. He’s currently in the betting at 6/1.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Leam Richardson, also linked with Pompey back in January, is 8/1, while Andy Crosby – the current interim manager at Port Vale is 10/1.

Here’s the latest betting (BetVictor):

Karl Robinson – 6/1.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Leam Richardson – 8/1.

Andy Crosby – 10/1.

David Artell – 14/1.

Brian Barry Murphy – 14/1.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Graham Alexander – 14/1.

Nigel Adkins – 16/1.

Port Vale have four games remaining this season – Ipswich (A), Bristol Rovers (H), Cheltenham (A) and Plymouth (H).

This is not the first time Cowley, who is keen to return to the game, has been linked with a return to management following his Blues sacking at the start of the year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad