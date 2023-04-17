Former Pompey boss Danny Cowley hotly tipped to replace Darrell Clarke at Port Vale - former Oxford and Wigan managers also linked
Danny Cowley has jumped to the top of the favourites list for the vacant Port Vale manager’s job.
Punters are tipping the former Pompey boss to make a return to the game at Vale Park after their decision to part company with Darrell Clarke on Monday morning.
Clark, who guided the Staffordshire outfit back to League One last season, was sacked after Port Vale’s 3-2 defeat at Lincoln on Saturday.
The loss was their fourth in seven games, with the other three in that period draws – including the 2-2 stalemate with Pompey on March 25.
It’s a sequence of results that has seen Vale drop to 18th in the table.
Clark was linked with the Pompey job in January, following the Blues’ decision to part company with Cowley.
Now it’s the former Huddersfield and Lincoln man who is being earmarked for a new job.
He’s currently the 4-1 favourite to land the position at The Valiants with BetVictor. Yet other familiar names have been touted for the role as well.
Karl Robinson, who was recently sacked by Oxford, is also hotly fancied. He’s currently in the betting at 6/1.
Leam Richardson, also linked with Pompey back in January, is 8/1, while Andy Crosby – the current interim manager at Port Vale is 10/1.
Here’s the latest betting (BetVictor):
Danny Cowley – 4/1
Karl Robinson – 6/1.
Leam Richardson – 8/1.
Andy Crosby – 10/1.
David Artell – 14/1.
Brian Barry Murphy – 14/1.
Graham Alexander – 14/1.
Nigel Adkins – 16/1.
Port Vale have four games remaining this season – Ipswich (A), Bristol Rovers (H), Cheltenham (A) and Plymouth (H).
This is not the first time Cowley, who is keen to return to the game, has been linked with a return to management following his Blues sacking at the start of the year.
Only last week, he was linked to the vacant Reading job, after earlier suggestions he could end up at Wycombe, Colchester and Oxford, following their recent managerial changes.