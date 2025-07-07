Aberdeen sign a seond former Pompey player during the transfer window

Scottish Premiership side Aberdeen will be putting their trust in not one, but two, former Pompey attacking players to deliver goals for them next season.

Indeed, just weeks after striker Kusini Yengi sealed his move to Pittodrie on a three-year contract following his Fratton Park exit on a free transfer, Adil Aouchiche has also made the switch north of the border.

The 22-year-old attacking midfielder - who was on loan with the Blues from Sunderland over the second half of last term - has agreed a season-long stay with the Dons, who have the option to make the move permanent for £1.5m at the end of the campaign.

The deal was struck after Aouchiche learned he would not be part of Black Cats boss Regis le Bris’ plans as he prepares the Wearsiders for their first taste of Premier League football since 2017.

Adil Aouchiche seals move to Aberdeen

Speaking after his arrival was announced, Aouchiche said: ‘It’s a special feeling to sign for Aberdeen. The best move for me is to come here.

‘Everyone knows it’s a huge club in Europe and Scotland. I had a really positive and important discussion with the manager, and he made me feel like I was wanted here. He wants me to enjoy the loan spell and bring my qualities and experience to the club.’

Boss Jimmy Thelin, who guided Aberdeen to Scottish Cup glory last season following victory over league champions Celtic on penalties, said Aouchiche was a ‘really exciting addition’ to the club.

‘He’s a technically gifted player who brings creativity and strong attacking instincts to our midfield,’ said the Dons manager.

‘At just 22, Adil has already played at a high level in France and England. His experience, coupled with his desire to keep improving, makes him a really exciting addition.’

Adil Aouchiche’s time at Pompey

Adil Aouchiche’s only goal for Pompey came in the 2-1 defeat against Plymouth at Fratton Park. | Graham Hunt/ProSportsImages

Frenchman Aouchiche moves to Aberdeen after making 38 appearances for Sunderland following his move from FC Lorient in 2023.

After falling down the pecking order at the Stadium of Light, he spent the second half of last season on loan at Pompey, where he helped John Mousinho’s side win their battle against relegation with two games to spare.

Indeed, the attacking midfielder registered 12 appearances for the Blues and set up one of the goals in the crucial 5-3 win over Norwich at Carrow Road on Good Friday.

Aouchiche - whose only goal for Pompey came in the 2-1 home defeat against Plymouth - then started the 1-0 victory over Watford on Easter Monday, but had to be withdrawn at half-time because of the broken wrist he suffered in the win over the Canaries.

He would then sit out Pompey’s last two games of the season against Sheffield Wednesday and Hull - two fixtures that Yengi also sat out, but for selection reasons.

Aouchiche and Yengi played together three times for the Blues with both starting the 2-1 defeat at Preston North End in March before being substituted in the second half.

Their paths on the pitch also crossed, albeit for 10 minutes each, in the games against Luton and Norwich.

However, they’ll be expected to build up more of an understanding at Aberdeen, who will be determined to break Cetlic’s recent stranglehold on the Scottish Premiership while also playing in Europe next season.

The Dons have pre-season games against Cove Rangers and Ipswich coming up this month before they kick-off their season against Hearts on August 4.

