Ryler Towler is set to complete a move to Lincoln.

The central defender has been at Fratton Park for two-and-a-half years

Sign up to our Portsmouth FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ryley Towler is set to complete a switch to Lincoln.

The central defender isn’t present at Pompey’s Slovakian training camp after remaining in England to seal a move to Sincil Bank.

Luton have also been in the running to sign the 23-year-old, but their League One rivals have won the race and are currently tying up a deal.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The News understands the transfer will represent a profit on the fee Pompey paid Bristol City to land the popular central defender in January 2023.

Similarly, they also made money on Christian Saydee when he moved to Wigan last month after two years on the south coast.

Pompey are well-stocked for central defenders, with Conor Shaughnessy, Regan Poole, Ibane Bowat, Hayden Matthews, Tom McIntyre and Towler.

Ryler Towler is set to complete a move to Lincoln.

In the case of Towler, a move to the Imps will finally provide the opportunity of regular first-team football, having spent most of the last two seasons on Pompey’s bench.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He has made 45 appearances and scored on four occasions during his time at Fratton Park, including 10 Championship starts last term.

And the ex-Bristol City man will imminently be striving to establish himself in Lincoln’s side, having finished 11th in League One last season.

Your Next Pompey Read: Norwich City join race for Pompey target as Championship transfer chase hots up