Popular Portsmouth man and former Bristol City defender set to seal Lincoln City transfer

Neil Allen
By Neil Allen

Chief sports writer

Published 7th Jul 2025, 11:37 BST
Ryler Towler is set to complete a move to Lincoln.
The central defender has been at Fratton Park for two-and-a-half years

Ryley Towler is set to complete a switch to Lincoln.

The central defender isn’t present at Pompey’s Slovakian training camp after remaining in England to seal a move to Sincil Bank.

Luton have also been in the running to sign the 23-year-old, but their League One rivals have won the race and are currently tying up a deal.

The News understands the transfer will represent a profit on the fee Pompey paid Bristol City to land the popular central defender in January 2023.

Similarly, they also made money on Christian Saydee when he moved to Wigan last month after two years on the south coast.

Pompey are well-stocked for central defenders, with Conor Shaughnessy, Regan Poole, Ibane Bowat, Hayden Matthews, Tom McIntyre and Towler.

Ryler Towler is set to complete a move to Lincoln.

In the case of Towler, a move to the Imps will finally provide the opportunity of regular first-team football, having spent most of the last two seasons on Pompey’s bench.

He has made 45 appearances and scored on four occasions during his time at Fratton Park, including 10 Championship starts last term.

And the ex-Bristol City man will imminently be striving to establish himself in Lincoln’s side, having finished 11th in League One last season.

