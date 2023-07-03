Images of the 22-year-old keeping his fitness levels up have appeared on Instagram, with the the now ex-Fratton favourite seemingly using the services of Primed Athletes to keep himself sharp.

In a short reel put up on the social media platform by the south-east London-based company, Mingi is pictured doing a series of running drills. He isn’t wearing any club colours or training gear. Meanwhile, no-one else is captured taking part in the session.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Last week, a new three-year contract with the Blues that dated back top December remained on the table.

However, it is understood the midfielder’s representatives are currently exploring whether alternative moves to the Championship, League One or League Two exist. He was loosely linked with Huddersfield, West Brom and Birmingham in January, while Charlton reportedly had a bid turned down for the player the same month.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Pompey due training compensation if Mingi – as expected – joins another club.

The midfielder made 29 appearances for the Blues during his two-year stay on the south coast.

Following an impressive pre-season, coupled with injuries in the centre of midfield, Mingi featured in all but three of the Blues’ opening 28 matches in all competitions last season.

However, his last game for the club was the New Year’s Day defeat to Charlton, which proved to be former head coach Danny Cowley’s last match in charge.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

That was largely due to a knee ligament issue. Yet a representative of the player told The News in April that the midfielder had been fit since mid-February.

Jay Mingi's Pompey contract expired on June 30.