The Australia international was one of 16 senior players to depart Pompey last summer amid Danny Cowley’s rebuild ahead of the 2021-22 season.

Williams, who made more than 90 appearances for the Blues over two periods, told The Oxford Mail: ‘You want to beat your old club.

‘I’m excited, I used to love playing there – it’s an awesome crowd.

‘It will be hostile, hopefully we can turn them.

‘They’re in good form, we’re in good form so it’s going to be a hell of a game.

‘Hopefully we can score early, get on top of them and use the crowd against them.’

Ryan Williams left Pompey in the summer for Oxford United. Picture: James Chance/Getty Images

Tonight’s meeting is the second between the two in 24 days.

Yet Williams explained how the events haven’t been discussed among the U’s group in the build-up to tonight’s game.

He added: ‘No-one’s really spoken about it, what happened on the day happened.

‘I felt they should have had two sending-offs, so it shouldn’t have been the game it was in the end.

‘They’re capable of scoring at any time with the players they’ve got, so we just need to be wary and secure and make sure when we get our chances we take them.’

