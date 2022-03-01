Former Portsmouth winger Ryan Williams reveals how he plans to turn Fratton faithful against Blues on his return with Oxford
Ryan Williams is aiming to make his Fratton Park homecoming one to remember this evening as he plots his former club’s downfall.
The Australia international was one of 16 senior players to depart Pompey last summer amid Danny Cowley’s rebuild ahead of the 2021-22 season.
And, after signing for Oxford United shortly afterwards, the former Blues winger is looking to get one over his old colleagues in tonight’s League One encounter – with the help of the Fratton faithful.
Williams, who made more than 90 appearances for the Blues over two periods, told The Oxford Mail: ‘You want to beat your old club.
‘I’m excited, I used to love playing there – it’s an awesome crowd.
‘It will be hostile, hopefully we can turn them.
‘They’re in good form, we’re in good form so it’s going to be a hell of a game.
‘Hopefully we can score early, get on top of them and use the crowd against them.’
Tonight’s meeting is the second between the two in 24 days.
The first was tainted with controversy, after Joe Morrell’s sending off was preceded by a medical emergency in the tunnel area of the Kassam Stadium during the half-time break.
Yet Williams explained how the events haven’t been discussed among the U’s group in the build-up to tonight’s game.
He added: ‘No-one’s really spoken about it, what happened on the day happened.
‘I felt they should have had two sending-offs, so it shouldn’t have been the game it was in the end.
‘They’re capable of scoring at any time with the players they’ve got, so we just need to be wary and secure and make sure when we get our chances we take them.’
