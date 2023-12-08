Former Pompey winger expects to be back at the end of this month or early January following ACL injury suffered against Bolton in February

Pompey fans on social media have been sharing their views on Ronan Curtis after the ex-Fratton Park winger revealed his closing in on a new chapter in his career.

The out-of-contract Republic of Ireland international told the Derry Journal that he expects his future to be sorted out ‘in the next couple of weeks’ after more than nine months out with an ACL injury.

The former Blues forward, who scored 57 goals in 226 appearances for the club, revealed he has options which he is keen to explore. And while he admits nothing is sorted just yet, he’s still looking forward to repaying the faith of his next employer.

Curtis, who rejected an offer to remain at Fratton Park on reduced terms as he recovered from knee sugery, spent five seasons at Fratton Park. Some members of the Fratton faith are sorry an agreement could not be reached to extend his stay. Others, though, believe the relationship had run its course.

Here’s a selection of the views shared on our Facebook page...

Philip Wannerton: Good luck to you mate. You did alright at Pompey but you need a new challenge and I’m sure you will rise to better things.

David Riddell: Championship? Sadly even before the injury there were no takers at that level. I wish RC all the best and thank him for his service which at the levels we were he was outstanding but the bar has been raised now. I also hope his ambitions are levelled with some self learning and a reality check.

Lee Hosey: Thank you Curtis for wearing the Pompey Top and playing for us and good luck for the future.

Matt Marsh: Thanks for your time here but I think both him and the club have had their use out of each other. He’s not the first player to leave here with big ideas that will get found out either…Mingi, I’m looking at you!!! He hasn’t got the pace to make it above this level and don’t think that would have changed with this injury.

Doug McEwen: One of my favourite players over the years. Loved his passion and commitment although I appreciate he may not be everybody's cup of tea. I certainly wish him, and his family, every success wherever he ends up.

Michael David: I’ll be sad to see him go tbh. I still think he could do a good job for us and with the team we have now, he’d fit in pretty well. Clearly Jose rates him otherwise he wouldn’t be helping him out so fingers crossed the lad gets something decent, either with us, or with someone else. You can put your house on him scoring against us if he goes to another team in our division!

Daniel Kirby: I’ve always been one of Ronan’s staunchest supporters & felt he gave the side more than just his ability on the pitch (aggression, attitude, etc) but I personally don’t know if he gets in this current squad & that’s assuming he’s the same player from 2018-21 seasons; at his best! It would be beautiful to see he and Sparkes together; but would he mix well with Robinson, Morrell, Saydee ntm Colby…I’m not sure?!

Gary Butcher: Can't see any Championship club being interested, reckon he's off to Scotland, not for the big 2 though.