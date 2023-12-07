Ronan Curtis turned down the offer of a new Portsmouth contract and is free to join a new club

Ronan Curtis expects his future to be sorted out ‘in the next couple of weeks’ as he closes in on a return to fitness after more than nine months out with an ACL injury.

The former Pompey winger has revealed he has options which he is keen to explore. And while he admits nothing is done and dusted just yet, he’s still looking forward to a new chapter in his career and repaying the faith of his next employer.

Curtis - who suffered his knee injury against Bolton back in February - has been a free agent since his Fratton Park contract ended at the end of last season. The Blues offered the Republic of Ireland international a new deal on heavily reduced terms. However, it was rejected by the 27-year-old, as the curtain came down a five-year stay that produced 226 appearances and 57 goals.

The winger has, of course, still been a visible presence at Pompey’s Roko training based, after being invited to use the club’s facilities to aid his rehabilitation. However, with Curtis waiting on the final nod from his surgeon to resume his playing career, the focus is on the future and his next move.

A decision on that front is anticipated later this month or the early weeks of January. But wherever he lands up, Curtis eager to show what he’s capable off.

Speaking to the Derry Journal, the former Blues favourite said: ‘I should be back around late December or first week in January. That's when I'll be hoping to get back and the surgeon said I should be back.

‘There's been a few offers from various different clubs. My agent deals with that but there are a few different options and it's nice to know you're wanted after a major injury.

‘I'm really looking forward to it. It's been a long hard nine months for me and my family and I can't wait to get going again now and go and show what I can do for a new club.

‘I have to think about wherever suits the family really, a nice place for the family and for the kids to grow up.

‘All these things are factored in. So it's whatever club wants me the most and shows me that loyalty and then that's what they'll get back in return.

‘The only downfall with Portsmouth was I never got promoted with them. I had six great years with the club and we came close but these things happen.

‘Now I'm just looking forward to a new club, new team-mates, whether that's in League One playing against Portsmouth or the Championship or wherever.

‘Nothing's sorted yet or 100 per cent but we’ll see in the next couple of weeks what happens and I'm looking forward to it. For me it's just about working hard, get my head down and in the next couple of weeks you'll see where I’ll end up.’

During his time at Fratton Park, Curtis was linked with various clubs - including Blackburn, Cardiff, Derby and Hibs. Despite his exit, Blues head coach John Mousinho remains a big admirer of Curtis. Last month he claimed the Irishman would thrive in a new working environment.

He said: ‘Wherever Ronan goes, he will be successful, I am sure of that. Obviously we wanted to have him at the football club this year, because we value him highly. We wouldn’t have ever made that offer if we didn’t think he could make an impact in League One.