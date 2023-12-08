Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Pompey fans, take a bow! Your hunger for a slice of Blues action shows no sign of letting up.

With Christmas just around the corner and many feeling the pinch with the ongoing cost of living crisis, it’s only natural that some of life’s little luxuries are sacrificed. However, it appears Pompey tickets don’t fall into that category for some. Instead, they’re considered more of an essential, it appears!

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Portsmouth FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

That’s after the Blues made two more impressive announcements that demonstrate the fans’ tremendous loyalty.

After revealing on Tuesday that all 750 tickets had been snapped up for Pompey’s Boxing Day trip to Bristol Rovers, the club revealed on Thursday that their allocation of 1,300 spots for the Friday, December 29, game at Exeter had also been gobbled up. That’s a clear indication that John Mousinho’s table-toppers would have been accompanied by more than the 750 members of the Fratton faithful lucky enough to be heading to the Memorial Stadium on December 26, after the Blues’ allocation was cut as The Gas continue work on their new South Stand.

And to ensure it’s not just away games supporters are desperate to be a part of during Pompey’s incredible promotion push, it’s also been recently announced that all half-season tickets for the Blues’ final nine home games of the current campaign have now sold out.

Pompey made 500 seats available to fans who are anticipating an exciting climax to the 2023-24 term - a season that currently sees the Blues top the table and three points clear of Bolton with 19 games played. But they’re no longer available as supporters rushed to snap them up in double quick time.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The first game half-season-ticket holders can attend with their new acquisition is the visit of Northampton to Fratton Park on Saturday, February 3. And combined with full season-tickets sales, which were completed in the summer, it means an incredible 15,000 season-ticket holders could be present for the visit of the Cobblers.

It’s yet another example of the unbelievable support Mousinho’s side have generated this season, with the club also setting up a season-ticket waiting list for future season-ticket sales.

Indeed, as excitement levels continue to grow, Pompey boast the third highest home attendance average in League One this season - 18,108 - behind just Bolton (21,091) and Derby (26,371). And that’s despite ongoing work on the Milton End rendering it out of use for home supporters up until the recent game against Blackpool.

What’s more, only the Rams (2,879) boast a bigger average away attendance in the division this term, with Pompey second thanks to a 1,639 total.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad