Former Portsmouth and Bradford keeper linked with move away from Sunderland as League One new boys weigh up bid

Alex Bass’ search for regular first-team football could see the goalkeeper on the move again this summer.
By Mark McMahon
Published 3rd Jul 2023, 18:00 BST- 1 min read

According to The Sun on Sunday, the former Pompey stopper is wanted by League One new-boys Leyton Orient.

O’s boss Richie Wellens is searching for a replacement for Lawrence Vigouroux, who last month sealed a move to Burnley.

And Bass, who has featured just twice for current club Sunderland following his move to the Stadium of Light last summer, is believed to be on his radar.

The 25-year-old Blues Academy product has two years remaining on his Black Cats contract. But further reports from respected national journalist Alan Nixon suggest the Championship are on the lookout for a back-up option to No1 Anthony Patterson, which could pave the way for Bass to leave just a year after his relocation to the north east.

The keeper’s two Sunderland appearances have been in the FA Cup and Carabao Cup respectively, with the former Fair Oak youngster yet to feature for Tony Mowbray’s side in the Championship.

He made 41 appearances for Pompey and featured in the 2019-20 play-off semi-finals during his time with the club.

However, Bass appeared just once in League One during Danny Cowley’s reign, with the former head coach preferring loan alternatives – firstly Gavin Bazunu and then Josh Griffiths.

Alex Bass has two years remaining on his current Sunderland dealAlex Bass has two years remaining on his current Sunderland deal
That saw him loaned up to Bradford, before his switch to the Black Cats in July 2022.

Now another move could be in the offing as Leyton Orient weigh up a bid.

