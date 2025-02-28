A former Pompey defender is being strongly linked with his first managerial role.

Charlie Daniels has reportedly expressed a strong interest in taking over League Two strugglers Tranmere, according to talkSPORT’s Alex Crook.

It comes after Rovers sacked former Southampton boss Nigel Adkins on Wednesday following defeat to relegation rivals Accrington. Despite the 59-year-old steering Tranmere to Football League safety in his first term at Prenton Park after taking charge in November 2023, Adkins leaves Rovers two points above the relegation zone in 22nd and without a win in 10 league games.

Now, Daniels, who is currently impressing as Watford under-21 head coach, is being firmly linked to his maiden senior managerial role.

It would be a takeover which comes with a risk, however, with the club looking to avoid its second relegation to the National League in 10 years.

The former left-back began his coaching career as an assistant coach at Watford’s under-18s while still playing for League Two side Colchester.

After retiring from playing in January 2022, the 38-year-old would go on to assume the under-18 head coach role at the Hornets seven months later. Within 12 months, the former Bournemouth and Pompey defender was promoted to Watford’s under-21s in the Professional Development League, where he has impressed during his stint in charge to date.

Speaking in an interview with The Gazette in 2024, Daniels revealed he would be ready to make the step-up to first-team management when called upon.

He said: ‘I love coaching; it’s something that I’ve always wanted to do. When I was playing at Colchester, in my spare time I was going up and helping the under-18s and it’s trying to just evolve from there.

‘It’s something that I’m really passionate about and something that I know I want to do and that I’m improving on. It’s something that in the future, whenever it comes, I’m ready to take the next step.’

Daniels’ Pompey disappointment

After playing a key role in helping Bournemouth’s rise from League One to the Premier League between 2011 and 2020, Daniels arrived at Fratton Park in January 2021 on a short-term deal, after a brief spell with League One rivals Shrewsbury.

However, it would be prove to be a largely disappointing six-month stay at Fratton Park for the former Premier League defender, who made 18 appearances in all competitions - including a Wembley appearance during the EFL Trophy final defeat to Salford.

Charlie Daniels watches on as Pompey lose to League Two Salford in the EFL Trophy final at Wembley | National World

Following Kenny Jackett’s sacking, Daniels was subsequently used mainly as a substitute under new boss Danny Cowley, before being released alongside fellow high-profile names Craig MacGillivray, Tom Naylor, Andy Cannon, Jordy Hiwula and Jack Whatmough.

Joining Colchester in August 2021, the former left-back spent six months at the JobServe Community Stadium before retiring in January 2022 to pursue his coaching career.

Former Preston North End boss Ryan Lowe is the current favourite for the vacant Tranmere position.