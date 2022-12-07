Former Portsmouth, Aston Villa and Reading defender Nicky Shorey makes shock exit from key Gillingham role

The 41-year-old has parted company with the League Two strugglers after just eight months in the job.

He leaves with Neil Harris’ side sitting second from bottom in the table with two wins from 20 league games and in real risk of suffering consecutive relegations.

Shorey’s remit at the Gills was to develop a dossier of potential signings over the summer for a major rebuild at Priestfield.

That led to Harris bringing in 13 new signings as Gillingham looked to return to League One at the first attempt.

The recruitment drive included the signings of Shaun Williams, who left Fratton Park in the summer on a free transfer, and young Blues defender Haji Mnoga – who is currently on a season-long loan at the club.

But with the Kent side battling for their Football League survival and the team struggling to gel at the foot of the table, the decision has been made to part ways with former England international Shorey.

Gillingham have since appointed James King as a recruitment consultant in the short-term with immediate effect. He will primarily be tasked with overseeing the January transfer window.

Former Pompey defender Nicky Shorey made 41 appearances for the Blues Picture: Pete Norton/Getty Images

And part of his workload will be to find a replacement for Mnoga, whose miserable Gillingham stay will come to an end in the new year.

The promising defender has endured an unhappy time with the Gills since arriving in September.

His scheduled season-long loan will be scrapped at its midway point in January as Danny Cowley seeks to identify an alternative club for the 20-year-old.

Mnoga has made just five appearances in all competitions for Harris this season.

In addition, the defender has failed to make five of Gillingham’s last nine squads.

Shorey arrived at Priestfield following a managerial spell at Isthmian League premier division side Wingate & Finchley and scouting positions at Millwall and Reading.

The former Royals, Aston Villa, West Brom and Pompey left-back retired from playing in 2016.