Former Portsmouth, Reading and Aston Villa left-back Nicky Shorey lands key role at League One Gillingham

The 41-year-old joins manager Neil Harris’ backroom staff at Priestfield as the ex-Millwall head coach looks to put in place a plan to turn the Gills into a League One outfit with promotion ambitions.

Shorey hung up his boots in 2016 after a brief spell at National League side Hungerford Town, joining League Two Stevenage as a coach in October of that year.

After being appointed as caretaker boss at the Lamex in March 2018, the former England international departed the Boro after nines games in charge.

The manager’s job at Isthmian League premier division side Wingate & Finchley followed, where the former Blues defender was assisted by another ex-Pompey player, Glen Little.

Yet that partnership lasted less than a month after Shorey departed for personal reasons.

Since then, the former Reading and Aston Villa ace has enjoyed short stints as a scout for Millwall (2019), before being appointed as the Royals’ lead academy scout later that year.

The Gills announced Shorey will start his role immediately with the club currently sat 19th in League One.

Former Pompey left-back Nicky Shorey has been appointed Head of Recruitment at Gillingham.

Shorey, who made the move to Fratton Park in 2014 and made 44 appearances in two years, makes the move to Priestfield at the same time Pompey are eyeing a new head of football operations.

The Blues have been left without someone in that position since Roberto Gagliardi departed to take up a role with Southampton’s new owners Sport Republic.