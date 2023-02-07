Former Portsmouth boss Danny Cowley gives his verdict on Blues' deadline-day signing Paddy Lane

He also said the Northern Ireland international would ‘bring a lot to the squad’ following his move for an undisclosed fee.

Cowley spoke about Lane as he continues his media rounds following his Fratton Park sacking last month.

He appeared on the BBC’s Football Daily 72+ Podcast.

And after giving his successor at Pompey, John Mousinho, the thumbs up on a recent appearance on talkSPORT, the 46-year-old gave the Blues’ move for Fleetwood winger Lane his seal of approval.

‘I thought Portsmouth’s (transfer window) business was good,’ said Cowley.

‘To sign Paddy Lane, who was the EFL League One young player of the season last year, that is real intelligent business for them.

Pompey new-boy Paddy Lane poses for pictures with Blues fans ahead of his Fratton Park debut against Barnsley on Saturday.

‘He is a goalscorer, he comes in on his left foot from the right and he has got a fantastic shot, also a lovely half-space cross, he takes set-pieces,so I think he will bring a lot to that squad.’

After arriving on transfer deadline day, Lane made his debut for Pompey as a 70th-munute substitute against Barnsley on Saturday.

He joined the same day as Manchester United loanee Di’Shon Bernard, who made his full Blues debut against the Tykes.