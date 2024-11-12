Former Pompey winger Gavin Whyte has posted a cryptic message on social media that suggests he’s set to return to the game.

The Northern Ireland international has been without a club ever since - despite being a free agent. But that looks set to change following a post on Instagram on Tuesday afternoon.

The ex-Cardiff and Hull forward has uploaded a picture of himself in action for the Blues - during his one and only season with the club. However, accompanying the image is a giant arrow pointing in his direction with the word ‘soon’ written underneath.

There’s no suggestion where his comeback could take place. Although, it’s safe to say it won’t be at Fratton Park - just in case anyone attempts to make anything of the picture chosen by Whyte to rely the mysterious message.

They cryptic post placed on Instagram | Instagram

Indeed, his solitary season on the south coast - following a free-transfer move from the Bluebirds - proved underwhelming. Three assists was all the winger could muster during his 29 league outings for Pompey. Meanwhile, his only goal for the club came in the 5-2 defeat to Wimbledon in the EFL Trophy last December.

Whyte’s last game for Pompey came in August’s League Cup defeat at the hands of Millwall, with the former Oxford team-mate of John Mousinho substituted after 64 minutes. He was subsequently left out of the match-day squads for the the Championship fixtures against Luton and Middlesbrough.

Upon his departure from Fratton Park, alongside Anthony Scully, the Blues head coach said: ‘We wish them both well. Unfortunately things haven’t worked out quite how the two of them would have liked having been here for just over 12 months now.

‘Hopefully both of them can go on and do bigger and better things, they’ve both played their part in terms of what we did last year.

‘With Gavin, probably over the last week we decided it was the best thing to do. It was really amicable in terms of the best way - and we thought it was the best thing for both parties.

‘He was absolutely fine with that, really pleased with the way things turned out.’