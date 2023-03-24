Former Portsmouth duo's Wigan stays turning sour as first team squad refuse to train

It comes after players at the Championship side refused to train today as they continue their wait for unpaid wages.

Pay packets are currently running two weeks late, which is the fourth time this season that they have not been paid on time.

That resulted in the EFL imposing a three-point penalty on the Latics, who are now eight points adrift of safety as they sit bottom of the table.

Wigan’s next match is against QPR on Saturday, April 1.

It’s unclear when training will resume. But a statement released on behalf of the players said that the ‘disrespect’ shown was ‘not acceptable’.

It read: ‘We're all proud to play for WAFC, and we recognise that it's been a difficult season for the club in terms of results and performances on the pitch.

‘With a lot of speculation in the media surrounding the situation off the pitch, we want to clarify the current position we find ourselves in.

Both Jack Whatmough and Tom Naylor left Pompey for Wigan at the end of the 2020-21 season on free transfers

‘We haven't been paid our wages this month, and they are now two weeks overdue.

‘To add to that, we've been given inaccurate information on numerous occasions about when the outstanding wages would be paid.

‘And this isn't the first time this has happened to us this season.

‘The disrespect this shows all members of staff at the club is not acceptable, and it needs to change.

‘We are now closer to next month's pay, and the staff at the club needs reassuring that this situation will change

‘This isn't just about the players - this is about the financial security and wellbeing of every member of our WAFC family that works at the club.

‘Finally, Wigan is a working-class town that prides itself on hard work, integrity and sticking together as a community.

‘We need the owners of the club to show this commitment and respect to the staff and the fans.

‘Thank you for all your support in what is a difficult time for everyone associated with the club.’

Both Whatmough and Naylor have been with Wigan since their Pompey departures in 2021.

They have made 81 and 80 appearances respectively for the club.

Naylor is contracted to the Championship strugglers for another year.

