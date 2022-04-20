Portsmouth owner's message over club's future as first visit in two years hits difficulties

But things have got off to a tricky start for Tornante ahead of their first visit to the city in over two years.

The Blues owners are due to make their first visit to the club since February 2020, with the Covid pandemic hampering their ability to be present at Fratton Park.

Eisner will be joined by Tornante president Andy Redman, with a busy schedule due to take in games against Gillingham on Saturday and Wigan next Tuesday.

It will be the first time Danny Cowley will meet the pair in person, with talks about what lies ahead on and off the pitch in the diary.

The duo will meet club and community staff as well as check on the progress of Fratton Park’s £11.5m redevelopment.

And there is the possibility of meetings with fan groups and media obligations throughout the course of their stay.

The Pompey director marked the start of his journey from America with a series of tweets today, including his view on getting the right building blocks in place and the amount of work currently on the go.

Eric Eisner is enroute to Pompey. Picture: Joe Pepler

Eisner said Twitter: And so it begins. Finally!

‘After a few attempts and two years later! From one Island to the next…

‘We just got thru (sic) a pandemic. Not easy on anyone.

‘(We’re) Building the infrastructure and putting pieces in place.

‘We have to be ready so we aren’t a yo-yo club.

‘Stadium infrastructure, new training ground tons happening. Still believe that’s how you build a sustainable long-term viable club.’

Eisner will hoping the early difficulties he’s faced on his journey aren’t a taste of things to come, as he flight to England was cancelled at the last minute.

He reported that news with the hope online Pompey fans wouldn’t be disrespectful in their online engagements.

He added: ‘And if I said my flight was cancelled without any warning (which it was) I’m sure would go over well lololol.