That’s after the 34-year-old was told he would be free to leave League Two Bradford upon the expiry of his contract next month.

The midfielder is among six out-of-contract players who will depart Valley Parade – with former Blues team-mate, Caolan Lavery, also heading for the exit.

Evans had been a regular under new Bantams boss Mark Hughes, following his appointment back in February.

Sign up to our Portsmouth FC newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

After enduring a prolonged spell out of the team under previous manager Derek Adams – a period he described as ‘torture’ as he sat out 10 consecutive league games – the former Manchester United trainee was instantly recalled by his Old Trafford hero.

He was named in Hughes’ starting XI on eight occasions and made substitute appearances during two other games.

Yet Evans failed to come off the bench for the final three matches of the season as Bradford finished the season in 14th position.

Former Fratton favourite Gareth Evans is leaving league Two Bradford after two seasons at Valley Parade

His last game and start came in the 3-0 defeat to Colchester on April 18.

He made 24 appearances for the League Two side this term and 52 in total following his move back north in 2020.

Evans made the switch from Pompey after finding game time under Kenny Jackett hard to come by.

A triallist who arrived at Fratton Park in 2015 following his Fleetwood departure, he made 218 Blues appearances and netted 38 times as he established himself as a firm favourite among the PO4 fans.

The attacking midfielder was a key player in the Pompey side that secured the League Two title on the final day of the 2016-17 season.

He was also part of the side that lifted the Papa John’s Trophy at Wembley in 2019 following a penalty shout-out win against Sunderland.

Joining Evans in the free-agent market is Lavery, who scored four goals in 13 loan appearances for the Blues during the 2015-16 campaign.