Former Pompey head coach wannabee Robbie Keane has secured his first job in management.
By Mark McMahon
Published 26th Jun 2023, 13:29 BST- 2 min read
Updated 26th Jun 2023, 13:29 BST

The former Spurs and Liverpool striker, who was interested in replacing Danny Cowley at Fratton Park in January, has joined Israeli side Maccabi Tel Aviv.

The 42-year-old has signed a two-year deal with the club and succeeds ex-Middlesbrough boss Aitor Karanka at the helm.

Keane was one of many linked to Pompey as they sought a successor to Cowley, who was sacked after the Blues’ 3-1 defeat to Charlton on New Year’s Day.

Sky Sports reported the ex-Republic of Ireland international had applied for the job and was present at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium as his former side advanced in the FA Cup thanks to a 1-0 win over the Pompey.

It’s not known if the Blues boss spoke to Keane or whether he was a serious candidate in a process that saw John Mousinho appointed on January 20.

The Irishman, who was most recently part of Sam Allardyce's coaching staff at Leeds, said of his appointment: ‘I am delighted to take on this challenge at Maccabi.

‘My team and I look forward to beginning work and we have confidence in our ability to do what is necessary to prepare the team for the coming season.’

Robbie Keane was reportedly interested in the head coach role at Pompey back in January Picture: Stu Forster/Getty ImagesRobbie Keane was reportedly interested in the head coach role at Pompey back in January Picture: Stu Forster/Getty Images
Maccabi’s owner, Mitch Goldhar, added: ‘Robbie brings the mentality, character, energy and focus of a winner, traits he exhibited everywhere he played.

‘These characteristics now combined with ambitions to succeed as a coach are aligned with our objectives at Maccabi.’

The latest Israeli Premier League season kicks off in August, with former Pompey defender Clark Robertson also a new addition to the league following his free transfer move to FC Ashdod after his Fratton Park exit.

