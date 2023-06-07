Transfer gossip: Derby County target ‘agrees’ Israel switch after former Aberdeen and Blackpool man's Portsmouth exit

The 29-year-old has agreed a move to Israel this summer following his release by the Blues at the end of the season, according to reports.

Football Insider have stated the defender is closing in on a move to Israeli top-flight side FC Ashdod. In fact, Robertson is believed to have agreed a one-year deal as he looks to make his next career venture.

Just last week, the centre-back was linked with a move to Ashdod’s new Premier League rivals Maccabi Petah Tikva, who were recently crowned second-division champions.

Amid interest from Israel, the ex-Blackpool man has admirers in England, with League One promotion hopefuls Derby also eyeing a potential move.

This would’ve seen Robertson reunite with former boss Paul Warne, with the pair spending three seasons together at Rotherham.

The central defender, of course, is now a free agent after being one of eight players released by the Blues at the end of a disappointing campaign.

He joined names including Michael Jacobs, Louis Thompson and Ryan Tunnicliffe, who were shown the exit door at Fratton Park by John Mousinho following the conclusion of their deals.

Clark Robertson.

It brought to an end his two-year career on the south coast, which was affected by injury issues. This limited him to just 57 appearances in all competitions following his switch in 2021.

Indeed, Robertson wouldn't be the first defender to make the move abroad following the end of his time at Pompey. Christian Burgess has enjoyed well-documented success in Belgian following his PO4 exit in 2020.

The defender claimed the second-tier title in his maiden season with Union Saint-Gilloise and during the 2021-22 campiagn qualified for the Europa League. His USG side reached the quarter-finals of the competition last term and were five minutes away from claiming the Jupiler Pro League title.

