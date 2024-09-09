The former Spurs player had hoped to run the show at Fratton Park before landing jobs abroad

Former Tottenham Hotspur footballer and Pompey head coach hopeful Robbie Keane is said to be in ‘advanced talks’ to become the new manager of Greek Super League side Asteras Tripolis. According to reports from Football Insider, the 44-year-old Republic of Ireland legend is currently in Greece holding talks with the club about replacing the recently departed head coach Milan Rastavac.

Asteras Tripolis are currently fifth in the Super League after their opening three fixtures. After winning their opening match 1-0, they have since drawn and lost one apiece.

The ex-Spurs footballer Keane has been out of work since leaving the Israeli side Maccabi Tel Aviv this summer. The former striker led them to the league title in his sole season in charge, as well as guiding them to the last 16 of the Europa Conference League.

This may be his only role as a club head coach but the Irish international has had plenty of coaching experience, including a stint with his national side in 2018, working as Mick McCarthy’s assistant manager. Keane has also worked in Premier League coaching set-ups, forming part of Sam Allardyce’s back-room staff at Leeds United in 2023. He did, however, depart Elland Road following the club’s relegation.

Back in 2023, Keane had also been linked with a move to Fratton Park with Pompey seeking a successor to Danny Cowley after he was sacked following the Blues’ 3-1 defeat to Charlton in January 2023.

Sky Sports reported at the time that the ex-Republic of Ireland international had applied for the job and had been present at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, watching his former side advance in the FA Cup following their 1-0 win over Pompey.

It’s not known if the Blues boss spoke to Keane or how serious a candidate he was evidently John Mousinho would take the job, being confirmed the club’s new head coach on 20 January 2023. Asteras Tripolis’ next game takes place this Saturday 14 September as they welcome Atromitos to the Theodoros Kolokotronis Stadium.