The 34-year-old admitted his new home at Radcliffe is far from ‘playing in front of 20,000 fans at Fratton Park on a regular basis’, but insisted he’s delighted to make the move.

The versatile midfielder made the drop to the Northern Premier League side following his release by Bradford in the summer after a two-year stay at Valley Parade.

He becomes manager Bobby Grant’s 16th signing of the summer and revealed he’s excited with the prospect of adding a wealth of experience to his new Boro squad.

Evans is fondly remembered at Pompey for 38 goals in 218 matches during a five-year stay, while co-commentated on the Blues for BBC Radio Solent at Port Vale last month.

The Neuven Stadium may be far from the capacity crowds experienced at Fratton Park, yet he’s looking forward to his new challenge.

He told the Radcliffe FC website: ‘I’m delighted to be here. I'm excited by the project that’s been put to me and there’s a lot of things going on with the football club and with the town on and off the pitch.

‘It's an exciting time at the club so I'm looking forward to getting going.

‘It’s obviously different surroundings to what I’ve had before, playing in front of 20,000 fans at Fratton Park on a regular basis and getting promotions and winning cups.

‘I feel like I can be an elder statesman in the changing room and I can pass on a lot of the experience that I’ve had in my career to some of the younger lads and really help bring them on as players and as people.’

Radcliffe currently sit seventh in the Northern Premier Division after picking up 11 points from their opening six league games.

Evans played a crucial role in helping Pompey secure the League Two title in the 2016-17 campaign and has targeted another promotion with the Boro to add to his tally.

‘Ultimately it’s promotion,’ He followed.

‘As soon as I came in and met the manager it was the main word that came about in conversation was promotion.