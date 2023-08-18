The former Pompey goalkeeper – who the Blues were keen to sign this summer following a successful loan stint – has even more competition for a starting place to contend with at Kenilworth Road after the Hatters this week agreed a deal for respected Dutch international keeper Tim Krul.

Thirty-five-year-old Krul has joined from Norwich and has a wealth of experience, with Newcastle, Brighton, Ajax and AZ Alkmaar among his list of former clubs.

He’ll now compete with fellow summer arrival, former Blackburn keeper Thomas Kaminski, for the No1 jersey at Luton this term – leaving Macey further down the pecking order.

Indeed, the giant stopper – who kept 10 clean sheets in 21 appearances for Pompey last term – wasn’t even on the bench for the Hatters’ opening-day of the season defeat at Brighton. James Shea was given that responsibility, with Kaminski handed his full league debut in the 4-1 defeat at the Amex.

Macey did feature three times for Luton in pre-season – but his chances of game time look increasingly difficult given the freshness of manager Rob Edwards’ new goalkeeping department.

That would not have been an issue at Pompey if an agreement could have been reached with the former Arsenal, Hibs and Plymouth keeper.

Former Pompey keeper Matt Macey

The Blues didn’t rest on their laurels, though, and quickly snapped up Will Norris following his Burnley release. And the former Peterborough loanee already looks a decent bit of business, having kept two cleans sheets in three League One outings to date and looking largely impressive.

Pompey have also signed former Huddersfield stopper Ryan Schofield on a free transfer this summer to ensure they are well-stocked in the goalkeeping department this season and aren’t reliant on loans – a policy adopted under previous Blues boss Danny Cowley.