And the former Blues boss has revealed his next managerial steps after being in the early running at Aberdeen.

The 44-year-old departed Fratton Park last month when Michael Eisner & co called time on his 22 months at the helm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He departed PO4 after a dismal run saw his side win just once in 15 league games, with his final League One victory coming against struggling Forest Green in October.

Following the arrival of John Mousinho as Cowley’s successor, Pompey now sit 10th and nine points off the play-off spots after a run of two wins, one draw and one loss since his appointment.

But now the former Lincoln and Huddersfield head coach has highlighted the key area the Blues must improve should they have Championship ambitions.

Speaking on ITV’s EFL Highlights Show, he said: ‘For Nicky and I it’s always to take learning and to look at ourselves first and look in the mirror rather than look out the window.

‘Portsmouth is a brilliant club, some outstanding people and an outstanding fanbase that so deserve success.

Danny Cowley has highlighted the area Pompey must improve should they eye the Championship.

‘I think it’s got some work to do behind the scenes to get to the elite level that it needs to be to be able to perform consistently and to be able to win consistently to allow them to get the promotion that the size of the club and the support base deserve.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘For Nicky and I, we are really grateful for the opportunity to manage that football club and they’ll always have a special place in our hearts.’

But, the ex-Pompey head coach is adamant he and brother Nicky are waiting for the ideal next step as they eye a return to management.

‘I think we have to wait and see,’ he added.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘For us, we are used to working and we like to work. Getting up every morning attacking the day and trying to use this time wisely to take the learning in.

‘(We’re) getting out to watch some games, getting out to watch some clubs.

‘We’ve been lucky to be invited in by some clubs to see how other people work, which will be really good learning for Nicky and I.