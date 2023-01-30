The ex-Blues head coach is currently joint-third in the betting to succeed Jim Goodwin at the helm at Pittodrie.

According to BetVictor’s managerial market, the 44-year-old is at 5/1 to take over at the struggling Scottish Premiership outfit.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The former Sheffield United man is joint-favourite along with current caretaker boss Barry Robson, with the pair priced at 3/1.

Ex-Celtic and Bolton boss Neil Lennon is also sat at 5/1, while Marti Cifuentes, Steve Bruce, Jack Ross and Paul Lambert are also being tipped.

It comes just two days after Aberdeen parted ways with Goodwin, after a torrid week which saw them lose two games in five days.

A midweek 1-0 defeat against Scottish sixth-tier side Darvel in the Scottish Cup was capped off by a humiliating 6-0 league loss to Hibs at the weekend.

Danny Cowley is in the running to become the next Aberdeen boss.

Indeed, the 41-year-old leaves the Dons seventh in Scotland’s top flight, and just nine points above the relegation play-off spot.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Goodwin was sacked just 19 minutes after the final whistle blew at Easter Road.

Cowley’s inclusion in the running comes less than a month after his departure from Fratton Park, where he left the Blues following a 22-month spell in charge.

A run of one victory in 14 League One outings saw Michael Eisner & his board call time on his tenure at PO4, with Pompey sat 12th in the third tier.

Following the ex-Lincoln man’s departure from the south coast, he revealed on TALKsport his future managerial ambitions as he assessed his next steps in football.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘Absolutely,’ Cowley admitted when questioned about a return to the dug out.

‘It’s not always about your competence, sometimes it’s about selecting the right jobs and that has a big role to play, not just in football but in life in general.

‘To try to make non emotional and intelligent decisions is going to be important.