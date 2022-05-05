Former Portsmouth, Ipswich and Bristol Rovers striker Ellis Harrison makes Fleetwood commitment

The 28-year-old has signed a new one-year-deal with the Cod Army after moving to the League One outfit for an undisclosed fee in January.

Following his switch to Highbury Stadium, the striker netted six goals in 18 appearances as Fleetwood avoid relegation on goal difference.

Four of those came in seven appearances as the season drew to a close, with the now managerless side seeing off Gillingham, Doncaster, AFC Wimbledon and Crewe in avoiding the drop.

Prior to his move, Harrison scored four goals in 14 Blues games this term.

The former Ipswich and Bristol Rovers forward left Fratton Park with a record of 20 goals in 84 outings for Pompey.

Harrison featured just 14 times under Danny Cowley, with three of those coming as starts.

He could be joined at the Cod Army by former manager Kenny Jackett, with the 60-year-old among the contenders for the job left vacant by Stephen Crainey.

Ellis Harrison has signed a new one-year-deal at Fleetwood Picture: Barry Zee