Following Saturday’s final day, Lincoln, Charlton and Fleetwood are already looking for new faces after Michael Appleton, Johnnie Jackson and Stephen Crainey left their roles respectively.

We’ve taken a look at the top managerial stories that concern League One clubs.

Former Pompey boss in the running for League One return

Former Pompey boss Kenny Jackett is among the top contenders to land the Fleetwood job.

The 60-year-old is currently joint third favourite to make his return to League One - according to BetVictor.

Currently at 12/1, the ex-Wolves boss sits behind former Celtic captain Scott Brown and ex-Carlisle manager Chris Beech who is leading the running.

This comes after Stephen Crainey stepped down from his role at Highbury Stadium to return to his under-23 coaching role with the club.

The Fleetwood job would be Jackett’s first back in the dugout after being sacked by Leyton Orient in February in his first managerial venture in League Two.

Burton boss favourite for Charlton role

Burton manager Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink is leading the way to land the vacant job at Charlton.

According to BetVictor, the former Chelsea star is 4/1 favourite ahead of QPR boss Mark Warburton – while Lee Bowyer is third in the standings to make a sensational return to The Valley.

The Dutchman steered the Brewers away from relegation in his second spell as Albion boss last season and guided his side to a 16th-placed finish this term.

The Addicks confirmed the departure of Johnnie Jackson on Tuesday after five months in permanent charge of the south London side after finishing 13th in League One.

Hasselbaink is also high in the running to land the vacant role at Barnsley after Poya Asbaghi left by mutual consent, following the Tykes' relegation to League One at the end of April.

Lincoln identify main managerial candidate

Lincoln have reportedly identified their main candidate with talk the Imps have made a formal approach to Irish side Shamrock Rovers for boss Stephen Bradley.

The Irish Mirror claim the Hoops boss has solidified his position to become the next City boss.

The 37-year-old was appointed Rovers boss in 2016 and is no stranger to winning, picking up the FAI Cup in 2019 before winning back-to-back League of Ireland Premier League titles with the Dublin side.