After a difficult loan spell at Fratton Park during the first half of the campaign, the 21-year-old has bounced back in style - picking up West Brom’s Young Player of the Season award.

The keeper came through the ranks at the Hawthorns and was handed his first-team league debut upon his return in January.

This has seen him go onto feature 10 times for Carlos Corberan’s men - keeping four clean sheets in the Championship.

But it hasn’t been all plain sailing for Griffiths since his Baggies comeback after he received stick on social media for his ‘howler’ against QPR in April.

That proved to be the writing on the wall in West Brom’s season, with the draw against the Hoops heavily denting their play-off hopes.

And the ex-Lincoln stopper looks to have put his Pompey disappointment to bed having picked up his newest accolade.

After being drafted in by Danny Cowley on a season-long deal, the youngster had the difficult task of replacing Gavin Bazunu, who had earned a £15m move from Manchester City following his outstanding loan spell at PO4.

Josh Griffiths.

Griffths, though, often found himself a scapegoat by the Fratton faithful on social media as the Blues continued to struggle in League One.

Nonetheless, the highly-rated keeper kept eight clean sheets in 28 outings at Fratton Park, with Pompey’s Papa Johns Trophy defeat to Bolton his final outing for the then managerless side.

The England youth international’s stay on the south coast was prematurely ended by the Baggies in January, with Corberan wanting to take a closer look at the youngster.