News you can trust since 1877
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
3 hours ago 17-year-old boy stabbed to death outside London primary school
51 minutes ago Stranger Things actress gets engaged as news revealed on Instagram
1 hour ago Police work continues into death of Nicola Bulley at coroner’s request
2 hours ago Woman in critical condition after fall from Benidorm hotel balcony
2 hours ago BBC announces full schedule and presenters for King’s coronation
2 hours ago BBC confirm full list of presenters for King Charles III’s coronation

Watch: the 'howler' from former Portsmouth loanee Josh Griffiths that handed QPR unlikely Championship draw at West Brom

Former Pompey keeper Josh Griffiths has been on the receiving end of some stick following his howler in West Brom’s 2-2 draw with QPR on Monday.

By Mark McMahon
Published 11th Apr 2023, 12:18 BST- 2 min read

The 21-year-old, who found himself as the scapegoat for the Blues’ form prior to Danny Cowley’s sacking, has been getting criticism after his blunder saw the Baggies throw away a 2-0 lead against the Hoops at the Hawthorns.

It has dented any hopes Carlos Corberan’s side have of making the play-offs. It also helped QPR avoid a fifth straight defeat under Gareth Ainsworth as the Londoners moved two points clear of the Championship relegation places.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

An embarrassing bad first touch from Griffiths outside his box following a back pass was his first mistake in the 49th minute of the Bank Holiday Monday fixture.

Most Popular

He then immediately followed that up with an attempted clearance that was charged down by R’s Chris Martin, resulting in the ball heading straight for the empty, unguarded net.

It left the highly-rated stopper feeling the wrath of the Hawthorns crowd. But it didn’t stop there, with the Twittersphere also joining in to have a go at the unfortunate former Blues loanee.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

@boingboing_WBA wrote: ‘Congratulations to Josh Griffiths getting Man Of The Match today against West Brom for that beautiful assist to Chris Martin.’

@kevtheman10 commented: ‘The Baggies keeper Josh Griffiths had a mare right there.'

Former Pompey loanee Josh Griffiths returned to parent club West Brom in JanuaryFormer Pompey loanee Josh Griffiths returned to parent club West Brom in January
Former Pompey loanee Josh Griffiths returned to parent club West Brom in January

Meanwhile, Pompey fan, @Jake_PFC, said: ‘That’s the Josh Griffiths I remember’.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Griffiths, rather unfairly, found himself under scrutiny at PO4 following initial criticism of his distribution during his half a season with the Blues earlier this term.

He also attracted dissenters following goals conceded against Charlton at The Valley and Hereford’s equaliser in Pompey’s 3-1 win against the Bulls in this season’s FA Cup.

The England under-20 international returned to West Brom in January after 28 appearances for the Blues and eight clean sheets.

The Baggies made the decision to cut his season-long loan early with Corberan keen to work more closely with the 21-year-old.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Griffiths has started in goal for each of West Brom’s past 10 games.

Josh GriffithsBluesPompeyQPRPortsmouthDanny CowleyWest BromCarlos Corberan