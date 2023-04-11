The 21-year-old, who found himself as the scapegoat for the Blues’ form prior to Danny Cowley’s sacking, has been getting criticism after his blunder saw the Baggies throw away a 2-0 lead against the Hoops at the Hawthorns.

It has dented any hopes Carlos Corberan’s side have of making the play-offs. It also helped QPR avoid a fifth straight defeat under Gareth Ainsworth as the Londoners moved two points clear of the Championship relegation places.

An embarrassing bad first touch from Griffiths outside his box following a back pass was his first mistake in the 49th minute of the Bank Holiday Monday fixture.

He then immediately followed that up with an attempted clearance that was charged down by R’s Chris Martin, resulting in the ball heading straight for the empty, unguarded net.

It left the highly-rated stopper feeling the wrath of the Hawthorns crowd. But it didn’t stop there, with the Twittersphere also joining in to have a go at the unfortunate former Blues loanee.

@boingboing_WBA wrote: ‘Congratulations to Josh Griffiths getting Man Of The Match today against West Brom for that beautiful assist to Chris Martin.’

@kevtheman10 commented: ‘The Baggies keeper Josh Griffiths had a mare right there.'

Former Pompey loanee Josh Griffiths returned to parent club West Brom in January

Meanwhile, Pompey fan, @Jake_PFC, said: ‘That’s the Josh Griffiths I remember’.

Griffiths, rather unfairly, found himself under scrutiny at PO4 following initial criticism of his distribution during his half a season with the Blues earlier this term.

He also attracted dissenters following goals conceded against Charlton at The Valley and Hereford’s equaliser in Pompey’s 3-1 win against the Bulls in this season’s FA Cup.

The England under-20 international returned to West Brom in January after 28 appearances for the Blues and eight clean sheets.

The Baggies made the decision to cut his season-long loan early with Corberan keen to work more closely with the 21-year-old.

