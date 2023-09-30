Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Winning the 2003-04 League Two title with Plymouth will also rank highly for the midfielder, who is currently on the books of Northern Premier League premier side Lancaster City.

Meanwhile, playing for clubs such as Leeds, Ipswich, Hull, Peterborough and Blackpool will ensure, when the time comes to finally hang up the boots, that Norris will have a career to look back on with deep pride.

On a personal level, you can’t put a price on those memories. However, Norris is willing to do just that when it comes to some of the memorabilia he’s collected down through the years – namely the shirts he’s worn on match days and those he’s swapped with opponents.

Indeed, he’s open to offers on a host of tops he’s donned for his respective clubs – and has been marketing them all on X, formerly Twitter, as he looks to generate interest.

The mega sale began on September 16, with the much-travelled player posting a picture of his impressive collection accompanied with the message: ‘DM offers ..will sell most…nearly all matchworn, some signed.’

But on Friday, attention turned to three shirts dating back to his Fratton Park days.

David Norris scored eight goals in 42 appearances for Pompey - including a last-minute equaliser against Southampton at St Mary's

One is a top worn during the derby draw at Saints – a collector’s item if ever there was one for any Blues fanatic.

Yet Norris is quick to point out that it’s not the shirt he was actually wearing when his spectacular left-foot volley sailed into the back of Kelvin Davis’ net that unforgettable April 7 day. He’s keeping it for now, apparently!

Writing on Twitter, he said: ‘Pompey fans… Matchworn shirts.. DM offers. (Blue one worn in the Southampton game but not the one I scored in… keeping that for now)’.

It’s not made clear why Norris is parting company with some of his prized assets, which also includes a Dirk Kuyt-worn Liverpool shirt, signed and framed, from their 2006-07 Champions League campaign.

Yet it’s generating a huge amount of interest, with fans keen to explore the possibility of getting a piece of their club’s history.

Away from the game, the one-time Pompey favourite is a part-owner in Bolton-based gym CrossFit UF, which has 12 boxers on its books.

The super-fit 42-year-old also works as a personal trainer, with previous clients including Ashley Barnes, Max Power Alex Mowatt and Ricardo Santos.