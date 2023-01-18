But the TV legend remains open-minded about taking the new role to focus on his presenting career.

It has been well documented about the 65-year-old’s recent health, with Kamara suffering from a speech condition called apraxia.

This had seen him quit his role at Sky Sports, but remain as a host on Ninja Warrior and Cash In The Attic on ITV.

However, in his BBC podcast Proper Football, Kamara revealed he could be returning to football once again.

After admitting his potential new role to his co-presenter, Ben Shephard joked whether he was handed a role as a kit man or in the catering department.

The former Pompey star claimed he’d received a more tempting offer, but insisted he remains keen on his presenting career.

He said on his Proper Football podcast: ‘I’ve been offered a job back in football.

‘I can’t say because somebody is in that role at the moment. It’s a big team.

‘I haven't turned it down, I’m just thinking about it. We’ve got Ninja (Warrior) coming up and I’m still presenting Cash In The Attic.

‘Once you go in to football, it consumes you. You’ve got to commit yourself 24/7. I’d love to do it part-time but I can’t work like that. I’d have to commit myself 24/7.’

It comes at a time when Pompey’s own managerial search continues as they eye the ideal successor for Danny Cowley.

With his sacking taking place more than two weeks ago, the hunt for his replacement looks to be drawing to a close, with Liam Manning and Ian Foster the current bookies’ front runners.

Kamara’s announcement was posted on Tik Tok to promote the podcast, which sparked some optimism from a number of Pompey fans in the comments.

As the hunt for a head coach edges to a conclusion, many jokingly hoped it was the job at Fratton Park that was in the offing.

The former Leeds star came through the ranks on the south coast, originally being scouted from the Royal Navy before making his debut for the Blues in 1974.