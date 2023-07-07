That’s according to respected dedicated Tractor Boys website, twtd.co.uk, who claim the striker hasn’t joined up with his Portman Road team-mates for pre-season training.

The 29-year-old wasn’t part of the Ipswich squad that defeated Felixstowe & Walton United 6-0 in their opening friendly of the summer last Saturday. And the front man is not expected to part of manager Kieran McKenna’s plans tonight, either, when they face Maidenhead United in game number two of their pre-season programme.

With Ipswich already well-stocked in the forward depart and likely to boost that department again this summer ahead of their return to the Championship, Pigott is clearly well down the pecking order in Suffolk.

That was evident when he was allowed to join the Blues on loan ahead of last season – just a year after moving to Portman Road on a three-year deal from AFC Wimbledon.

Now, 12 months on, Pigott is reportedly being made available to other clubs again. Only this time, a permanent move could be on the agenda.

He told The News in May: ‘I don’t know what Ipswich’s plans are for Joe next year. I’ve asked him to let us know what that looks like. I don’t know if they want to loan him out or possibly see if there's a permanent deal out there for him.

Joe Pigott made 44 appearances for Pompey last season, scoring seven goals.

‘But we would be interested in bringing him back and I’ve had a conversation to Joe about that. It’s going to be a case of finances and what he wants to do.

‘We really, really value what he did for us this season – and I’ve told him that. I thought he was excellent. When we used him as a nine he did really well, while when needed as a 10 or a wide left – as in the last game of the season – he was brilliant.’

However, that stance has since changed, with Mousinho no longer looking for additional firepower up front following the captures of both Christian Saydee and Kusini Yengi – two of nine signings made by the Blues so far this summer.

‘That will be us for strikers now,’ said the head coach from Pompey’s warm-weather training base in Spain earlier this week, as focus turns to other areas of the pitch.

A popular figure within the Fratton Park dressing room, Pigott scored seven goals and recorded three assists for the Blues during his season-long loan on the south coast.