And it represented a fairytale finale for former Pompey defender Sonny Bradley as he signed off his Hatters career in style.

The 31-year-old wasn't included in Rob Edwards’ 18-man squad, which saw his side edge Coventry 6-5 on penalties, after the contest finished 1-1 after-extra-time.

However, the centre-back had the honour of lifting the trophy, after his summer departure had been announced earlier in the month.

That news didn’t stop his celebrations, though, with Luton returning to the top flight for the first time in 31 years.

Bradley’s time at Kenilworth Road will come to an end in June after his exit was confirmed at the end of his current deal. The defender spent five years with the Bedfordshire outfit, where he amassed 175 outings in all competitions.

The ex-Plymouth man established himself as a firm fan-favourite with the Hatters, which has seen him hold the captain’s armband in recent years.

Despite missing out on Premier League football with Edwards’ side, Bradley has already been tipped with potential Championship suitors including former side Hull.

Sonny Bradley and Dan Potts.

It was from the Tigers where the centre-back made his move to Pompey in 2013. He would go onto play 39 times for the Blues in his sole season at Fratton Park.

Another former Blues man was also at the heart of Luton’s triumph on Saturday, scoring the sixth penalty in the shootout.

Dan Potts played just six times during his loan stay from West Ham in November 2013, spending just a month at PO4. The left-back has played a key role in the Hatters’ rise from League Two during his eight years at Kenilworth Road, which has seen him feature 216 times.

The ex-Fratton loanee scored his penalty in the shootout and revealed the pressure he faced when taking his spot kick.

He told Sky Sports: ‘The time at Luton, the work the lads have put in, the work I’ve put in, everyone at the club from the board all the way down to the staff and the players and that’s enough motivation for me.

