Just days after the 31-year-old suffered Belgian Pro League title agony on the final day of Royale Union Saint-Gilloise’s season, the defender was able to celebrate agreeing a new two-year deal with the Joseph Marien Stadium outfit.

The new contract will keep the central defender in Belgium until the summer of 2025 and extend his three-year love affair with Les Unionistes to five years.

Burgess has established himself as a firm favourite at the club following his free transfer move from Pompey in 2020.

Not only has the ex-Middlesbrough and Peterborough player racked up 105 appearances and 11 goals for USG, he’s also helped them climb back to the top of Belgian football – phenomenal progress that has also seen Burgess & Co compete on the European stage.

A chance to qualify for the Champions League for a second season in a row was dramatically pulled from Union’s grasp on Sunday, with Royal Antwerp and Genk claiming those rewards in dramatic fashion.

But at least Burgess has some good news to cushion the blow, with an agreement in place to extend his stay with the club.

Speaking in French to fans on Twitter, the former Fratton Park favourite said: Hi fans. We went through some tough moments last Sunday, but I wanted to thank you all for your kind messages.

Christian Burgess has been with Royale Union Saint-Gilloise since the summer of 2020. Picture: LAURIE DIEFFEMBACQ/BELGA MAG/AFP via Getty Images

‘I therefore also wanted to give you some good news. I am staying at Union for two more years, until 2025.