The 19-year-old started for the Gunners, alongside a number of first-team stars, as they swept Brentford B aside, yesterday.

It was the midfielder’s first chance to impress head coach Mikel Arteta, following his premature return to Emirates Stadium – after an underwhelming Blues spell during the first half of this season.

And he may have given his boss food for thought, as the youthful Bees were put to the sword in north London – 4-1.

France International Alex Lacazette netted a hat-trick, while Rob Holding completed the rout for the side that also included Eddie Nketiah, Bernd Leno, and Nuno Tavares.

The teenager’s appearance against Nick McFarlane’s would have provided a personal triumph for the teenager, in what’s been a frustrating season to date.

Indeed, it was Danny Cowley’s desire to reshape his squad two months ago, alongside the England under-19 internationals growing anonymity, that saw his loan end early.

Upon Azeez’s return to his parent club, it was expected he would be involved in the senior fold, after failing to complete another loan move away from the Premier League giants..

Miguel Azeez started for Arsenal's first-team against Brentford B, yesterday. Picture: David Price/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

However, this hadn’t been the case until 24 hours ago, as he slotted back into the under-23s side – despite regularly training with the first-team.

Perhaps his displays for Kevin Betsy’s side earned him the opportunity to display his talent to the former Manchester City coach – as it ended an almost three month wait for a first-team appearance.

The England under-19s international’s last came in Pompey’s dramatic EFL Trophy victory over Exeter – which proved to be his final under Danny Cowley stewardship.

Azeez’s 63 minute appearances at St James Park was his 10th for the Fratton outfit, and only his sixth start during his time on the south coast.

Across his sightings in royal blue, he completed only two full 90 minutes amid an injury crisis for the Fratton chief in November.

Now, he’ll be hoping to play a part in Arteta’s hunt for Champions League football, with the Gunners sitting fourth in the Premier League table, at present.

