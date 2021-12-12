The midfield duo have started, and played the entirety, of the Blues’ past three matches together.

And the 19-year-old Azeez admitted he ‘loves’ playing with the ex-Millwall man following Saturday’s 2-0 victory over Morecambe at Fratton Park.

This enjoyment is in no small part down to the guidance and expertise the 35-year-old Williams is passing on to his fledgling team-mate – who is experiencing senior football for the first time this term.

Before his loan arrival from Arsenal at the end of August, Azeez had played only seven minutes of men’s football for the Gunners.

That came in a Europa League victory over Dundalk, in which the former Arsenal under-23s captain came on as a late substitute for Joe Willock.

In stark contrast, Williams has amassed more than 550 career appearances for clubs such as MK Dons and Sporting Fingal.

And Azeez explained how valuable the former Republic of Ireland international’s help has been as he begins to establish himself in the Pompey side.

Pompey loanee Miguel Azeez has lifted the lid on his blossoming relationship with Shaun Williams. Picture: Stephen Flynn/ProSportsImages

He told The News: ‘It’s (our relationship) good.

‘Really, really good because he’s a really good player and he tells me things and gives me good feedback when I’m doing well.

‘He gives me good pointers and I love Shauny. He’s a really good guy.

‘He gives me tactical details and small details because he’s played a lot of games throughout his career. He’s really experienced and whatever he tells me, I listen to because I know he’s got the experience.’

After a slow start to life on the south coast, Azeez is beginning to find his feet in the third tier.

He’s now made a total of eight Blues appearances and has featured in all of the last four matches, the most recent three from the start.

Fellow summer signing Williams has been virtually an ever-present this season and has been a versatile operator during his 25 outings.

The 35-year-old has switched between centre-back and central midfield as the Blues have often suffered selection nightmares.

And Azeez was also quick to explain how their partnership goes beyond just the pitch, with the pair bonding off the field too.

He added: ‘I really like Shaun, so I want to play with him.

‘He’s a really good player and we get along really well on and off the pitch. I really enjoy playing with Shaun.’